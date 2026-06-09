Congo-Kinshasa: DRC Ebola Outbreak Escalates As Cases Surge to 515

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is continuing to worsen, with health authorities reporting a sharp rise in infections that has raised alarm among regional and international health partners.

According to the latest figures, the country has recorded 515 confirmed Ebola cases and 91 deaths since the outbreak began. Health officials also reported 27 new infections in a single day, indicating ongoing and active transmission of the virus despite sustained response efforts.

The current figures translate to an estimated case fatality rate of about 18 percent among confirmed cases, highlighting the severity of the outbreak and the continued strain on health systems responding to the crisis.

The DRC has experienced more Ebola outbreaks than any other country globally and has built substantial experience in outbreak detection and response. However, public health experts warn that the current surge underscores the persistent threat posed by the virus, particularly in regions affected by insecurity, population displacement and limited access to healthcare.

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The increase in cases has renewed calls for enhanced international support, including additional funding, deployment of emergency response teams, strengthened surveillance systems and improved cross-border coordination with neighbouring countries.

Health authorities continue to stress that early detection, rapid isolation of patients, contact tracing and sustained community engagement remain the most effective tools for breaking chains of transmission and controlling the outbreak.

As the situation evolves, attention is increasingly focused on whether global and regional partners can mobilise sufficient resources quickly enough to prevent the outbreak from expanding further and potentially affecting neighbouring countries.

Public health officials warn that without intensified interventions, the outbreak risks becoming a broader regional health emergency, underscoring the need for urgent and coordinated action.