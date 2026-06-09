Uganda: WHO Chief Praises Uganda's Ebola Response As Cases Rise to 19

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has commended Uganda's response to the ongoing Ebola outbreak, describing the country's efforts as swift, effective and crucial in preventing wider transmission of the disease.

In a statement shared on his official X account, Dr Tedros said Uganda's screening measures at border points have played a significant role in detecting Ebola cases entering the country from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

According to the WHO chief, Uganda has so far registered 19 confirmed Ebola cases. Of these, 14 involve individuals who entered the country from the DRC, while five are Ugandan nationals.

Dr Tedros noted that Uganda's surveillance, testing and case management systems have been instrumental in identifying infections early and ensuring patients receive appropriate care as authorities work to contain the outbreak.

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He also extended condolences to the families of two Congolese nationals who succumbed to the disease.

The WHO Director-General reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to supporting Uganda's response efforts alongside the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and other regional and international partners.

He expressed confidence that continued collaboration between Uganda, regional health institutions and development partners would help bring the outbreak under control.

"Uganda's response has been prompt and capable, helping to detect and manage imported cases while protecting communities from wider transmission," Dr Tedros noted.

His remarks come at a time when Uganda has intensified surveillance at points of entry, strengthened contact tracing and expanded public health interventions aimed at preventing further spread of the disease.

The Ministry of Health has also continued to enhance screening measures at border crossings, particularly along routes linking Uganda and the DRC, where the current outbreak is believed to have originated.

Uganda's experience in managing previous outbreaks of Ebola and other viral haemorrhagic fevers has been cited as a key factor in the country's ability to rapidly detect and respond to emerging public health threats.

Health officials have repeatedly urged the public to remain vigilant, promptly report suspected cases and adhere to infection prevention measures as the country works to interrupt transmission chains and contain the outbreak.

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The latest endorsement from the WHO chief comes as Uganda continues to work closely with international partners to strengthen outbreak control measures and safeguard public health across the region.