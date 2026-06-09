Uganda: Blacks Power Lift Fufa Big League Title As Wakiso Giants, Mbale Heroes Suffer Relegation

Former Uganda Premier League sides Wakiso Giants, Mbale Heroes and Soltilo Bright Stars have suffered relegation after the conclusion of the 2025/26 FUFA Big League season, as Blacks Power FC emerged champions.

Blacks Power sealed the title with 55 points from 30 matches, finishing two points ahead of closest challengers Ntungasaze FC. Their campaign yielded 16 wins, seven draws and seven losses, earning them both promotion and the league crown.

The champions were officially crowned at Ebenezer University Playground on Sunday, with FUFA Executive Committee member Dan Obote presiding over the trophy handover.

Club chairperson Agnes Mugena joined players and supporters in the celebrations.

Joining Blacks Power in next season's Uganda Premier League are Ntungasaze FC, Kataka FC and Kigezi HomeBoyz FC, all of whom secured promotion from the second tier.

At the other end of the table, Wakiso Giants, Mbale Heroes, Soltilo Bright Stars and Nebbi Central FC were relegated.

Individual honours saw Gerald Ogweti of Bunyaruguru United named the league's Most Valuable Player, while Paidha Black Angels goalkeeper Herbert Ofoy Rwoth claimed the Golden Glove after keeping 15 clean sheets.

Young Elephants striker Isaac Gumperom finished as the league's top scorer with 17 goals.