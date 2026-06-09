Uganda: Ibanda and Kazo Share Spoils in Goalless Ankore Cup Opener

Ibanda District and Kazo District played out a hard-fought 0-0 draw in a closely contested Ankore Cup tournament match held today at St George's Kagongo Playground.

The encounter, which attracted hundreds of football fans, also drew the presence of celebrated musician Eddy Kenzo alongside several political leaders, including Members of Parliament from neighbouring districts.

Despite the lively atmosphere, both sides struggled to find a breakthrough as disciplined defensive organisation and structured play denied clear scoring opportunities throughout the match.

Speaking after the final whistle, Kazo District team coach Alex Kizito admitted his side fell short of expectations but remained optimistic about improvement in the upcoming fixtures.

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"We did not perform to the standards we expected today, but this is only the beginning of the tournament. We have identified areas that need improvement and we shall work on them before our next fixture," Kizito said.

Ibanda District coach Stuart Katongole also acknowledged gaps in his team's performance, saying they would focus on correcting mistakes ahead of the next match.

"The boys showed determination and discipline, but we still have areas that require improvement. We are going back to prepare better and ensure stronger performances in the upcoming matches," he said.

Ankore Cup media coordinator Manucho Rally said the tournament goes beyond competition, describing it as a platform for youth empowerment and talent identification across the Ankole sub-region.

"The objective of the Ankore Cup is to identify and nurture young football talent while creating opportunities that can improve the standards of living of participating players through exposure and growth," he said.

Ibanda District Chairperson Happy Herbert Mayanja praised both teams for their sportsmanship and commitment, reaffirming support for sports development as a tool for youth empowerment.

"We are proud of the effort shown by the players. As leaders, we remain committed to supporting sports because talent development creates opportunities for young people and contributes to community transformation," he said.

The tournament officially kicked off yesterday with another Group A fixture that also ended in a stalemate, with Bushenyi District and Sheema District drawing 0-0.

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The Ankore Cup has brought together 13 districts across the Ankole sub-region, including Ibanda, Kazo, Kiruhura, Buhweju, Mbarara City, Sheema, Rwampara, Bushenyi, Rubirizi, Isingiro, Ntungamo, Mitooma and Mbarara District.

With opening matches ending level, attention now shifts to the next round of fixtures as teams seek their first wins in the competition.