Uganda: Health Beyond Hospitals - C-Care, KCCA Join Forces in Kampala Clean-Up Exercise

C-Care Uganda, in partnership with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and local leaders have conducted a major community clean-up exercise in Kasanvu and Namuwongo Bukasa Parish in Makindye Division.

The initiative brought together residents, healthcare professionals, volunteers, and city authorities in a collective effort to improve environmental health and reduce disease risk.

The exercise focused on clearing long-standing waste backlogs, cleaning drainage channels, and restoring key community spaces--areas often associated with disease outbreaks and poor living conditions.

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Speaking during the activity, C-Care Uganda Chief Executive Officer Azhar Sundhoo emphasized that healthcare must extend beyond clinical treatment and address the environments in which people live.

"At C-Care, we recognise that health is shaped long before a patient walks into a hospital. Clean environments are fundamental to preventing disease, protecting families, and building healthier communities. This partnership with KCCA reflects our commitment to advancing preventive health and supporting wellbeing at community level," he said.

He noted that many of the conditions treated in health facilities are preventable and closely linked to environmental factors.

"As healthcare providers, we see the impact of preventable disease every day. By working together on initiatives like this, we are investing in healthier neighbourhoods and reducing the long-term burden of disease on families and the health system," he added.

According to KCCA, Kampala generates between 2,000 and 2,500 tonnes of waste daily, with a significant proportion remaining uncollected. This contributes to blocked drainage systems, flooding, and an increased risk of disease outbreaks, particularly in densely populated informal settlements.

KCCA Executive Director Hajjati Sharifah Buzeki reaffirmed the authority's commitment to improving sanitation and public health through partnerships that engage both institutions and communities.

"Clean environments are essential for healthy populations. Waste management is not only a city responsibility but also a public health priority. Through partnerships like this, we are strengthening our ability to reduce disease risks and improve the quality of life for Kampala residents," she said.

Residents of Kasanvu and Namuwongo welcomed the initiative, expressing hope that continued collaboration between communities, healthcare providers, and city authorities will lead to sustained improvements in sanitation and public health outcomes.

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The initiative forms part of a broader effort by KCCA and C-Care Uganda to promote preventive healthcare, strengthen environmental health awareness, and encourage community ownership of sanitation practices.

For C-Care, the exercise reflects a growing focus on care that extends beyond hospital walls--bringing healthcare closer to communities and positioning health as a continuous journey rather than a single point of treatment.