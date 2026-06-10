Sudan: Minister of Health Meets With Qatari Ambassador to Sudan

PORT SUDAN, June 9, 2026 (SUNA) -- The Minister of Health, Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, met on Tuesday at his office in Port Sudan with the Qatari Ambassador to Khartoum, Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Sada, alongside directors of Qatar Charity, the Qatari Red Crescent, and senior officials from the Ministry of Health.

During the meeting, the Minister affirmed that the ministry is operating under a clear strategy to rebuild the health system, rehabilitate health institutions, and strengthen the decentralized healthcare network.

He explained that the meeting falls within the framework of ongoing joint cooperation between Sudan and Qatar, praising the major role played by the State of Qatar through its government, Qatari organizations, and the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), which has contributed to executing numerous health, humanitarian, and development projects during the wartime period.

The meeting reviewed several major projects implemented by Qatar in Sudan, including direct support for medical supplies, devices, and equipment, and facilitating their distribution to various states through the ministry's directorates and the National Medical Supplies Fund (NMSF).

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Furthermore, the discussions covered specialized free surgical and medical camps to be rolled out in the coming months. These include pediatric cardiac surgery in partnership with Qatar Charity in Wad Madani, urological surgeries conducted by Qatari doctors in coordination with the Patients Helping Fund in several states, and the restoration of the cochlear implant programme for the first time post-war with free operations at the Doha Specialized Hospital, in addition to ophthalmic medical and surgical camps with the Red Crescent, Qatar Charity, and Al-Basar International Foundation.

The two sides also discussed future projects aimed at rebuilding the health infrastructure, supporting the national health strategy, and the anticipated role of Qatar in reconstructing and rehabilitating hospitals, as well as equipping them with solar energy systems and medical devices.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Minister extended his gratitude to the Ambassador of Qatar to Sudan, and to the Qatari people and government for their unwavering support. In turn, Ambassador Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Sada pledged to continue cooperation with Sudan's Ministry of Health and to work toward providing the resources necessary to launch these joint projects.