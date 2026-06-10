Rwanda: Kagame Holds Investment Talks With Panama Business Leaders

President Paul Kagame on Monday, June 9, received a delegation of 19 members of the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO) and their spouses.

The delegation was led by Rogelio Romero, Chapter Representative of YPO Gold Panama and Chief Executive Officer of Concretex Panama.

Their discussions with the President focused on Rwanda's transformation journey, the country's growing entrepreneurship ecosystem, and opportunities for business and economic partnerships between Rwanda and Panama.

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YPO is a global leadership community that connects more than 38,000 chief executives and business leaders across over 130 countries.

The YPO Gold Panama Chapter brings together senior executives from leading Panamanian companies and investment groups.