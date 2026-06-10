Rwanda: Kagame Holds Investment Talks With Panama Business Leaders

10 June 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

President Paul Kagame on Monday, June 9, received a delegation of 19 members of the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO) and their spouses.

The delegation was led by Rogelio Romero, Chapter Representative of YPO Gold Panama and Chief Executive Officer of Concretex Panama.

Their discussions with the President focused on Rwanda's transformation journey, the country's growing entrepreneurship ecosystem, and opportunities for business and economic partnerships between Rwanda and Panama.

ALSO READ: Kagame meets Young Presidents' Organisation delegates

YPO is a global leadership community that connects more than 38,000 chief executives and business leaders across over 130 countries.

The YPO Gold Panama Chapter brings together senior executives from leading Panamanian companies and investment groups.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.