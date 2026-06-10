Botswana Bids for Anti-Money Laundering Academy

Gaborone — Botswana is positioning itself as a regional leader in the fight against financial crime with a bid to host the Eastern and Southern African Anti-Money Laundering Group (ESAAMLG) Regional Training Academy in Gaborone.

The proposed academy is intended to serve as a centre of excellence for anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CTF) training across Eastern and Southern Africa, strengthening the capacity of investigators, regulators and financial sector professionals to combat illicit financial flows.

Through the Institute for Combating Illicit Flow of Funds (ICIFF), Botswana is seeking to reinforce efforts aimed at safeguarding economic development and national security by enhancing policies and expertise in anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing.

Addressing a media briefing in Gaborone yesterday, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Research and Enterprise at the University of Botswana, Professor Doreen Ramogola-Masire, said securing the academy would significantly boost Botswana's standing in the global fight against financial crime.

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"Being home to the academy will enhance Botswana's global credibility in financial crime security as the center will be the hub for specialised, expert-level training to maintain economic stability in the African region."

Prof. Ramogola-Masire noted that the academy would serve as a regional hub for specialised, expert-level training, contributing to economic stability and stronger financial systems across Africa.

The academy is expected to offer centralised and localised training programmes designed to improve the proficiency of investigators, regulators and other professionals involved in combating illicit financial flows. Botswana's bid builds on reforms undertaken following its grey-listing by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in 2018. The country implemented a comprehensive action plan to address identified AML/CTF deficiencies, leading to its removal from the grey list in 2021.

ICIFF Director, Dr. Baoki Ditau VI, said Botswana remained confident of retaining its favourable standing during the next international assessment scheduled for 2027.

As part of efforts to demonstrate the country's progress and commitment to combating illicit financial flows, ICIFF will host a National Dialogue on June 17, 2026.

The forum is expected to bring together local stakeholders and international experts to discuss emerging trends, share best practices and strengthen the resilience of financial institutions.

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Botswana is competing against Kenya and Mauritius for the opportunity to host the academy. Authorities believe the country's strong reform record, political commitment and enhanced financial intelligence framework place it in a favourable position to secure the bid.

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