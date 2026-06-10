South Africa: Springs Residents March to Local Factories, Demand Jobs

The protest was part of a campaign against unemployment, economic exclusion and challenges experienced by local communities

About 100 residents from Boret, N17 and Daggafontein informal settlements in Springs marched to factories in the Nuffield industrial area on Tuesday to demand jobs.

Master Dhlamini, from the Duduza Community Coalition, said the organisation has arranged similar marches in Duduza to compel local companies to hire community members. He accused the government of failing to create job opportunities for South Africans.

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Keamogetswa Masike, president of the Africa Mayibuye Youth Movement, demanded that at least 20 people be employed.

At their first stop, R & S Timber and Hardware Company, the group demanded that people from the community be hired. After some negotiations, a manager eventually agreed to hire four of the marchers.

The group then proceeded to Nuffield Scrap Metal, Bophyld Steel and Engineering, Proactive Mining and Supply, and Intermech, where company representatives came out and told the crowd there were currently no job openings.

According to the marchers, this was part of an ongoing campaign against unemployment, economic exclusion and challenges experienced by local communities.

Some residents accused foreign nationals of accepting lower wages for jobs.

Nomsa Nofemela from Daggafontein informal settlement joined the march with her three children, hoping to find employment.

She said she has never had a full-time job and survives on piecemeal jobs and a child support grant. "All I want is a full-time cleaning job because I do not have any qualifications," she said.

Thembi Folosi brought a CV to the march. She has experience as a cashier but said she was "prepared to take just any job".

"I am now willing to accept even the lowest of wages because life is hard. A small amount can buy some basic groceries," said Innocentia Mahlamela, who joined the protest.