Botswana: SARS Cautions Foreign Motorists Against Scammers

Gaborone — On June 1, South African Revenue Service (SARS) rolled out the mandatory Temporary Import Permit (TIP) for all foreign-registered vehicles entering or leaving South Africa. The process forms part of efforts to strengthen risk detection, enhance border modernisation and improve customer experience through digitalisation.

The new requirement, which affects all foreign vehicles, including those from the Southern African Customs Union region, entails online declaration and pre-registration through the SARS Travel Management System (TMS) before travel.

The process generates a Temporary Import Permit valid for six months, allowing multiple entries during that period without renewal.

Following the rollout, SARS Senior Operations Manager, Ms Memory Ndou, warned travellers to remain vigilant against fraudsters, who posed as registration agents.

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"Registration of vehicles on the system is a free service. Scammers are now approaching motorists, masquerading as SARS registration agents and demanding fees of up to R2,000. We therefore warn the public to exercise caution when processing their vehicle registration and enquire directly as SARS offices." she advised in a telephone interview.

The rollout, which is being implemented in phases, is currently at the customer education stage.

SARS is focusing on building awareness to ensure motorists understand and comply with the new requirements before stricter enforcement measures are introduced.

"We encourage travellers to embrace the change, as we have mapped out an effortless transition plan to support them during this phase. Dedicated officials have been deployed at all ports of entry to guide travellers throughout the process," said Ms Ndou.

Ms Ndou emphasised that while pre-declaration helped reduce waiting times, it did not replace existing border control procedures, adding that travellers were still required to comply with customs verification and inspection processes where necessary.

She encouraged foreign motorists to familiarise themselves with the new procedures to facilitate smooth border management and to rely only on official SARS platforms for accurate information and guidance.

Meanwhile, the new system has received mixed reactions from Botswana travellers.

Cross-border trader, Mr Zet Babar described the process as smooth, noting that prior knowledge of the changes helped minimise delays.

"I was aware of the change before my trip, so I proactively registered my car on the TMS before leaving Botswana. This significantly reduced my processing time at the border," he said.

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However, another traveller, Mr Joel Basimane, said he encountered difficulties because he had not been informed about the new requirements before travelling.

"I did not bring any of the required documents because I was unaware of this change. I have since been guided on the necessary requirements and will ensure that I am prepared for future travels," he said.

BOPA