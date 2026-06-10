Tanzania Lauds WFP Disaster Support, Manyara Elders Push Road Upgrades

Dar es Salaam — The government has commended the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) for its continued support in strengthening disaster management systems, as authorities step up efforts to improve preparedness and response to emergencies across the country.

The Director of the Disaster Management Department in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliament, Coordination and Persons with Disabilities), Brigadier General Hosea Ndagala, made the remarks in Dar es Salaam during talks with WFP leadership, where he expressed appreciation for the agency's ongoing cooperation with the government.

He said the partnership has played a key role in strengthening Tanzania's disaster response capacity, particularly through improved coordination systems and the use of modern technology in delivering humanitarian assistance during emergencies.

"The collaboration with WFP has significantly strengthened our ability to respond to disasters in a more coordinated and timely manner," Brigadier General Ndagala said.

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He added that joint programmes have also improved early warning and preparedness systems, strengthened community protection during emergencies, and advanced disaster risk reduction efforts aimed at reducing impacts on citizens.

The Deputy Director of WFP Tanzania, Ms Christine Mendes, said the partnership with the government continues to grow through programmes designed to strengthen disaster response systems and support vulnerable communities.

"We continue to work closely with the government to strengthen disaster preparedness through training, capacity building and the use of technology, while also supporting communities to build resilience against the impacts of climate change," Ms Mendes said.

In a separate development, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliament, Coordination and Persons with Disabilities), Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, representing Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, met a delegation of elders from Manyara Region to hear their development concerns.

The elders called for urgent improvement of road infrastructure, especially in hard to reach areas and key routes linking Manyara with neighbouring regions, saying poor roads continue to hinder economic activity and access to services.

"Our biggest challenge is roads. When roads are in poor condition, it becomes difficult to transport goods, access services, and move within and outside the region," one of the elders said.

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Prof Kabudi assured the delegation that their concerns would be forwarded to Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba for consideration in line with government infrastructure priorities.

"Your views have been noted and will be submitted to the Prime Minister for appropriate action under the government's development agenda," he said.