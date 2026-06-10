Tanzania Steps Up Afcon 2027 Preparations As Senior Officials Review Readiness

Dar es Salaam — Momentum is building across Tanzania as the government intensifies preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027, which will be jointly hosted by Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya, with institutions aligning infrastructure, logistics and coordination plans ahead of the tournament.

The Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Policy, Parliament, Coordination and Persons with Disabilities, Dr Jim Yonazi, chaired a high level meeting of Permanent Secretaries in Dar es Salaam to review progress on national preparations.

Tanzania is upgrading and constructing key sporting infrastructure, including stadium rehabilitation works, training facilities and supporting transport systems as part of its readiness plan for AFCON 2027. The government says the works are also intended to leave a lasting legacy for domestic football development after the tournament.

During a recent visit to Arusha, government Chief Spokesperson Gerson Msigwa said ongoing construction and rehabilitation of stadium facilities shows Tanzania's determination to meet international standards required for hosting major continental competitions. He noted that the cost of the Arusha Stadium project, now estimated at Sh338.5 billion, reflects upgraded CAF requirements linked to AFCON hosting.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The remarks point to the scale of investment underway as the country prepares to host matches across different cities.

In the Dar es Salaam meeting, Dr Yonazi called for stronger coordination among institutions, saying joint effort will be key to delivering a successful tournament and improving Tanzania's international standing.

"Each sector should continue to play its role effectively to bring about positive results," he said.

He thanked participants for their input and said his office will continue to coordinate preparations through inter sectoral cooperation.

The meeting is part of wider government efforts to ensure Tanzania delivers a successful AFCON 2027 alongside Uganda and Kenya, with focus on infrastructure, coordination and long term benefits for the sports sector.

Preparations have also led to closer coordination between ministries, sports authorities and local government leaders, with attention on stadium upgrades in Dar es Salaam, Arusha and Zanzibar, as well as improvements in training grounds, transport and hospitality systems. The aim is to ensure smooth organization and proper facilities for teams, officials and fans during the tournament.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The government has said AFCON 2027 is also an opportunity to showcase Tanzania's capacity to host major international events, while boosting tourism, attracting investment and strengthening regional cooperation.

Dr Yonazi stressed the importance of discipline in implementation, timely completion of projects and accountability across all sectors involved.

The meeting in Dar es Salaam is part of ongoing coordination as Tanzania prepares for the continental tournament.