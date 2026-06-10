Somalia: Somali Referee's World Cup Hopes Hit After U.S. Entry Denial

Washinton — The United States has denied entry to Somali referee Omar Atan, who had been selected to officiate at the FIFA World Cup, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.

DHS told media outlets that Artan was found inadmissible following security vetting procedures after arriving in Miami, Florida. The department did not provide further details on the reasons for the decision.

Artan was among 52 referees chosen by FIFA to officiate World Cup matches and was expected to become the first Somali referee to take part in the global tournament.

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The decision comes as Somalia remains among the countries affected by immigration restrictions introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump. Although Artan was reported to be travelling with a valid visa, he was denied entry after undergoing additional screening upon arrival.

The case has attracted attention in Somalia, where Artan's appointment had been hailed as a landmark achievement for the country's sporting community.

In a previous interview, Artan said being selected for the World Cup was the realization of a lifelong ambition and described it as an honour to appear on football's biggest stage despite the challenges he faced while pursuing his career in Somalia.

Neither FIFA nor Somali authorities had publicly commented in detail on the case by Tuesday. The incident is likely to fuel debate over the impact of U.S. travel policies on athletes, officials and other participants involved in international sporting events hosted by the United States.