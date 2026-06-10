Nigeria: Labour Party Denied Me Presidential Ticket Because I'm From Middle Belt - - Agada

The presidential candidate of the Youth Progressive Party (YPP), Peter Agada, has accused the Labour Party (LP) of denying him its presidential ticket over his Middle Belt origin.

Agada made the allegation on Monday in Abuja during a world press conference, where he detailed what he described as a "betrayal" by the LP leadership after months of participation and financial commitment.

He said he was initially assured that the party had no restriction to legitimate aspirations, a position he claimed influenced his decision to fund the party's national convention held in Umuahia, Abia State, and also purchased nomination forms.

According to him, he was screened and cleared for the presidential race on May 20, 2026, but was later disqualified after the emergence of a zoning arrangement allegedly restricting the ticket to the Southern part of Nigeria.

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Agada insisted that the decision was not backed by the party's constitution, adding that both the screening and appeal committees had reportedly faulted the zoning claim, but their recommendations were ignored.

He further alleged that the sudden change in position amounted to political exclusion based on regional identity, describing it as unfair and inconsistent with democratic principles.

The former LP chieftain also disclosed that he has demanded a refund of all monies spent during the process, saying he would pursue legal action alongside his support group, TMN Movement, if necessary.

Agada, however, said he has since joined the Youth Progressive Party, where he claimed to have found a more transparent political platform, while reaffirming his ambition to contest the presidency in the forthcoming 2027 elections.