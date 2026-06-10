Nigeria: Platini Files Fresh Legal Action Against FIFA

9 June 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Affa Acho

Michel Platini has taken legal action against world football's governing body FIFA and its president, Gianni Infantino, claiming that corruption allegations made against him in 2015 wrecked his chances of becoming FIFA's leader.

The 70-year-old former UEFA president filed a criminal complaint with French courts, accusing Infantino and two ex-FIFA officials - legal chief Marco Villiger and audit committee head Domenico Scala - of malicious prosecution.

In a separate civil claim, Platini is demanding financial damages from FIFA, alleging the organisation deliberately blocked his path to the presidency.

Once the favourite to succeed Sepp Blatter in 2016, Platini saw his ambitions crumble after a controversial 2 million Swiss franc (£1.6 million) payment he received in 2011 was labelled corrupt.

The case led to Blatter's resignation and an eight-year ban for Platini from FIFA's ethics committee - later reduced to four years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Both Platini and Blatter faced criminal proceedings but were cleared of all corruption charges by a Swiss federal criminal appeals court in March 2025. Infantino, who served as UEFA's general secretary under Platini, went on to replace Blatter as FIFA president.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.