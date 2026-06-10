Namibia: Us Ambassador Praises Namibia's Approach to Natural Resources

Namibia's approach to its natural resources is likely to attract "serious capital", as it positions itself as a regional energy and logistics hub.

Ambassador to Namibia John Giordano made his remarks on Thursday at the United States-Africa investment summit organised by the Critical Minerals Forum in Washington DC.

"Every country wants to participate in the industries that will define the twenty-first century. But resources alone do not determine who succeeds. Systems do. The countries that successfully connect resources, infrastructure, energy, capital and technology into functioning systems will be the countries that create enduring prosperity," Giordano told attendees.

He said Namibia was one of those countries. The country has significant deposits of critical minerals such as lithium, but is also tying mineral extraction to mineral processing and value addition. Namibia is also building infrastructure to turn the country into a logistics corridor, he said.

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"That is exactly the type of environment that attracts serious capital. Because investors are not simply searching for resources. They are searching for certainty and reliability," Giordano said.

He told attendees that American companies will remain an important partner to countries in Africa - including Namibia - because they believe in long-term partnerships and transparency.

Giordano said the government was working closely with organisations such as the Export-Import Bank to "identify opportunities to mobilise capital, reduce risk and accelerate infrastructure and industrial projects -- spanning energy generation, transport corridors and digital infrastructure".