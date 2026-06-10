Nigeria: DHQ Debunks Viral Video Falsely Portraying Military Chiefs

ABUJA -- The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed a viral video circulating on social media that falsely portrays the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and misrepresents the leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, described the video as fabricated, misleading and designed to spread misinformation.

According to him, the video falsely portrays the Chief of Defence Staff and, in some instances, attempts to misidentify the individual featured as the Chief of Army Staff.

"The Defence Headquarters categorically states that the video is false, misleading and does not represent any official communication, position, statement or engagement involving either the Chief of Defence Staff or the Chief of Army Staff," Uba said.

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He added that the content was a deliberate attempt to misinform the public and create confusion about the activities and leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The DHQ urged Nigerians to disregard the video, stressing that it did not originate from any official military source.

According to the statement, preliminary assessments indicate that the video bears clear signs of digital manipulation, likely generated using artificial intelligence technology.

"Assessment of the video indicates that the content bears clear signs of digital manipulation premised on Artificial Intelligence and should not be relied upon in any way," the statement said.

The Defence Headquarters expressed concern over the increasing use of digital technologies and social media platforms to create and circulate fabricated content involving senior military officers.

It warned that such actions constitute misinformation and have the potential to erode public confidence in security institutions while undermining national security efforts.

The military also cautioned social media influencers, bloggers, content creators and online commentators against sharing or amplifying unverified military-related content.

"The quest for online visibility and engagement must not come at the expense of truth, national security and responsible journalism," Uba stated.

He advised journalists and members of the public to verify information through official communication channels of the Defence Headquarters before publishing or disseminating military-related reports.

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The DHQ reaffirmed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remains focused on its constitutional responsibilities and will continue to work towards safeguarding the nation's sovereignty, peace and security.