Nigeria: Xenophobia - First Batch of Nigerians Repatriated From South Africa Arrives Thursday

The first group of Nigerians affected by recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa is expected to arrive in Lagos on Thursday morning as evacuation efforts continue.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the development in a statement issued on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, noting that the returnees are being brought back under a coordinated repatriation arrangement.

According to the ministry, the evacuees will be flown in from Johannesburg aboard an Air Peace aircraft scheduled to depart the O.R. Tambo International Airport on Wednesday night.

"The returnees will be transported aboard an Air Peace flight scheduled to depart O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Wednesday night," the statement said.

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It added that the flight is expected to land at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at about 5:00 a.m. on Thursday.

"The aircraft is expected to arrive in Lagos at about 5 a.m. on Thursday," the ministry stated.

The repatriation follows renewed concerns over attacks on foreign nationals in parts of South Africa, which prompted Nigerian authorities to facilitate the voluntary return of affected citizens.

The Federal Government had earlier assured Nigerians residing in South Africa of its commitment to their safety and welfare, while engaging relevant authorities to address the security situation and prevent further escalation.

Officials say the evacuation exercise is part of ongoing diplomatic and consular efforts to support citizens caught up in the unrest.