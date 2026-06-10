Namibia: Nekundi Grilled Over Windhoek Highway Speed Humps

The installation of speed humps on Windhoek's Western Bypass highway has come under scrutiny, with Landless People's Movement chief whip Dawid Eigub questioning whether engineering expertise was sidelined in favour of political directives.

In questions directed to works and transport minister Veikko Nekundi in the National Assembly on Tuesday, Eigub argued that infrastructure decisions should be guided by technical evidence and professional judgement rather than political considerations.

He said road users, engineers and transport professionals have raised concerns about the traffic-calming measures recently introduced on the freeway.

According to Eigub, motorists are experiencing longer travel times, traffic congestion, increased fuel consumption, higher vehicle operating costs and reduced transport efficiency as a result of the speed humps placed on the highway.

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He further questioned whether any traffic engineering studies were conducted before the speed humps were installed, and noted reports of accidents following their introduction.

"Is the minister aware that the Western Bypass is a freeway designed and constructed as a high-capacity mobility corridor intended to allow safe and efficient movement of traffic with minimal interruption?" Eigub asked.

He also queried why pedestrian bridges were not pursued as an alternative safety intervention.

He noted that the Roads Authority was established to manage the national road network through qualified engineers, planners and transport specialists, and argued that ministerial direction on engineering solutions raises concerns about the role of the authority's technical expertise.

Eigub is seeking clarity on whether the Roads Authority's board and chief executive were consulted before the decision to install the speed humps was made and whether the rumble strips will be removed if evidence does not justify their continued use.

Nekundi is expected to respond to Eigub's questions on 16 June.

He has previously described the rumble strips as a temporary measure, and said pedestrian bridges are planned at four designated crossing points once funding becomes available.