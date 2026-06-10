South Africa Economy Grew Just 0.5% in Q1 Before Detonation of Iran War Impact

Nine out of 10 sectors grew during the quarter, lead by agriculture which sprouted 3.9%. But the eight other sectors that grew all expanded by less than 1.0%, while manufacturing output declined 0.8% - its second consecutive quarterly contraction.

South Africa's economy expanded a paltry 0.5% on a quarterly basis in the first three months of this year, before the global fallout from the Iran conflict hit these shores like a missile - an ominous sign for the year ahead.

On the bright side, the read - released on Tuesday by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) - was on the high side of economists' projections.

And this was the sixth consecutive quarter of growth, albeit at a sluggish pace. This would normally have raised hopes that at an expansionary trajectory was finally in place to build on against the backdrop of confidence-inspiring credit ratings upgrades.

But those hopes have been blown off course by the Iran War, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and the unfolding impact this has all had on the domestic and global economies.

"The slightly stronger-than-expected Q1 GDP headline figure provides a marginally higher starting point for 2026, so we keep our 2026 GDP growth forecast unchanged at 1.1%," said Jee-A van der Linde, Senior Economist at Oxford Economics Africa.

Anticipated recovery 'weaker than expected'

"That said, the contraction in fixed investment is disappointing, and the outlook has deteriorated since the conflict in the...