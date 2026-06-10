South Africa: Calls for Calm in Nelson Mandela Bay As Communities Reel From Three Mass Shootings

A recent spate of mass shootings in Nelson Mandela Bay, and the arrest of a foreign national for one of the violent crimes, has prompted the police and government to re-evaluate their crime-fighting strategies while urging communities in the metro not to take the law into their own hands.

As they walked out of courtroom 68 at the Motherwell Magistrates' Court on Monday, 8 June, the family members of five teenagers who were gunned down in Mnenge Street last month held each other tightly.

Some of them wiped away tears, others scowled deeply. But no one said a word.

Moments earlier they sat in the public gallery as Takudza Magwenzi (28) took to the dock as the first man to be arrested for the brutal murders.

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It is one of the three unrelated shooting incidents that have claimed 11 lives and left several others with serious injuries in Nelson Mandela Bay since April.

Senior police and government officials have called for calm in communities where fear is rife, but also cautioned residents against taking the law into their own hands as concerns over vigilantism are growing.

It is also understood that the offices of the MEC for Community Safety and the provincial police commissioner have been in talks over strategies on how to address the ongoing violence in Nelson Mandela Bay.

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