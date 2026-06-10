South Africa: Kirstenbosch - Drowning in Neglected Poached Plants

The plants were stolen from the wild, rescued by the state, then delivered into another kind of danger. Inside Kirstenbosch's greenhouses, South Africa's plant-poaching crisis has become a grim question: what happens when confiscation saves plants only long enough for them to die?

Behind the lush lawns and beautiful gardens on the slopes of Devil's Peak, Kirstenbosch's extensive greenhouses are drowning in plants confiscated from poachers.

These are not ordinary garden plants. Many are rare, slow-growing dryland succulents, dug out of fragile landscapes and fed into an international trade driven by collectors, syndicates and online demand.

One informed estimate puts the number of confiscated plants at Kirstenbosch as high as 500,000, though nobody seems able to give a precise figure. Even that, plant specialists say, is only a fraction of the number of valuable and rare wild plants being stripped from South African landscapes and exported illegally to foreign markets.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

An experienced and senior horticulturist with specialised knowledge of these unique plants repeatedly called on to identify seized plants is now caught up in a complicated court case with two anti-poaching police officers.

The matter has not been decided by a court, and the charges must be tested there. But the fact that people who were critical to succulent conservation and anti-poaching work have been removed from the system, and fired before the outcome, has sent alarm through parts of the plant conservation world. Is there something we're not seeing?

That's the backstory....