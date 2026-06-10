South Africa: Foot in Mouth - Comment By Steenhuisen's Chief of Staff Leaves 'Bad Taste'

A seemingly light-hearted comment from Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen's chief of staff about farmers' foot-and-mouth disease concerns has triggered a serious discussion on South Africa's vaccination strategy.

A formal letter from a farmer-led initiative asking for engagement on South Africa's foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) vaccination strategy was forwarded by Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen's chief of staff to senior departmental officials, referring to it as "for some amusement".

The email, which began circulating on social media on 8 June, has put Steenhuisen's office on the back foot over its handling of a formal request from a farmer-led initiative seeking engagement on South Africa's FMD vaccination strategy.

In the email, Jana le Roux, chief of staff to Minister Steenhuisen, forwards a letter from FMD Response SA, a collective of farmers and industry stakeholders directly affected by what they call "the FMD response gap", to the Department of Agriculture's director-general and deputy director-general on 3 June 2026. Her message accompanying the forwarded letter read: "Attached just received for some amusement..."

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Concerns over FMD vaccination strategy

The letter, signed by Andrew Morphew, spokesperson for FMD Response SA, and addressed directly to Steenhuisen's office on 3 June, acknowledged the department's efforts to secure vaccines under difficult circumstances, and stated clearly that the organisation's goal was to work constructively with authorities, not to pursue preferential treatment for its members, but to ensure...