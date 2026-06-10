Ethiopia: Deputy PM Unveils Woldia Projects, Says Ethiopia Marching Forward With Confidence

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is embracing its hopes and moving steadily toward a brighter future, Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh said during the inauguration of a series of development projects in Woldia City.

Temesgen underscored the country's determination to sustain its development momentum despite ongoing challenges.

The Deputy Prime Minister made the remarks while officially inaugurating several projects completed in Woldia city in Amhara region, describing them as clear evidence of Ethiopia's continued progress and transformation.

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Speaking at the event, Temesgen said the newly completed projects reflect the nation's forward march and demonstrate that no force can derail Ethiopia's pursuit of growth, prosperity, and modernization.

He praised the people of Woldia for their commitment to peace and stability, describing them as a community that consistently rejects extremism and division in favor of unity, development, and strong state institutions.

The Deputy PM stressed that the government's struggle extends beyond confronting armed groups in specific areas.

Rather, he said, it is a broader effort against forces that seek to perpetuate division, poverty, and stagnation.

He further revealed that those clinging to outdated mindsets have failed to recognize the scale and pace of Ethiopia's ongoing transformation.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that insurgents operating in remote areas are unable to witness the sweeping changes taking place across the country, pointing to flagship national initiatives such as the Corridor Development Program, the Lemat Trufat (Bounty of the Basket) agricultural initiative, Dine for Ethiopia projects, and the country's wheat production drive.

He emphasized that the Corridor Development Program is far more than an urban beautification effort, describing it as a strategic initiative aimed at modernizing cities, improving living standards, and enhancing economic competitiveness.

Ethiopian cities, he said, should aspire to compete with leading urban centers across East Africa and beyond.

Temesgen also highlighted the nationwide expansion of the Mesob One-Stop Service initiative, noting that it is helping modernize public service delivery and improve efficiency and accessibility for citizens.

Referring to the newly established public library, digital library, and science cafés in Woldia, he said the facilities will help nurture a knowledge-driven generation by promoting research, innovation, and critical thinking.

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He added that newly built market centers and commercial facilities will strengthen local economic activity and create greater opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs.

Underscoring the importance of food security, the Deputy Prime Minister called for the further expansion of the Bounty of the Basket initiative to accelerate Ethiopia's drive toward sustainable food self-sufficiency.

Reaffirming the country's commitment to development, Temesgen said Ethiopia will continue "shedding its debts and embracing its hopes," stressing that no coalition of adversaries can obstruct the nation's progress.

He also called on government institutions, investors, and the public to work in close partnership to expand ongoing development initiatives and extend their benefits to rural communities, thereby accelerating Ethiopia's journey toward inclusive growth and lasting prosperity.