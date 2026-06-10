Ethiopia: Corridor Dev't Projects Underway in 43 Amhara Cities and Towns

Addis Ababa — Corridor development projects are being carried out in 43 cities and towns of the Amhara Region, according to officials of the region.

This was disclosed during the visit of Amhara region senior officials in Woldia city last night.

The Amhara Regional State Urban Sector Coordinator with the rank of Deputy Chief Administrator, Ahmedin Mohammed, said the corridor development project has increased the strategic value of Woldia City as it connects with many cities.

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He pointed out the upgrading of previously narrow roads and congested areas by wide bridges and spacious entertainment and commercial areas in the city.

Corridor development is a matter of generation and nation building beyond beauty, Ahmedin stressed, adding that the renewal project is intergenerational as the children who are walking on these roads today will take over the country tomorrow.

According to him, the other cities in the region should learn from the creative and resource-saving experience of Woldia.

Amhara Regional State Urban and Infrastructure Development Bureau Head, Molla Melkamu, said corridor development projects are being carried out in 43 cities and towns of the region.

He stated that the cities and towns of the region are emerging from their shabby appearance and becoming comfortable places for work, living, and tourism.

Woldiya city has brought about remarkable changes by working at high speed and quality, the Head said.

The Medemer government is implementing the entrepreneurial idea of using limited resources efficiently and effectively to finalize many projects quickly, which makes the city's development unique, he explained.

Molla said the leadership and residents of Woldia have raised resources and taken quick action to increase the economic value of the city.

This is great proof that any challenge can be overcome if the leadership works together with the people and provides a lesson for the region, he underscored.