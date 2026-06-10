Ethiopia: House Approves Cybersecurity, Revised Customs Proclamations

Addis Ababa — The House of People's Representatives (HPR) has approved today draft proclamations on Cybersecurity of Key Infrastructures and on the Revised Customs proclamation.

The House approved the draft proclamation on Cybersecurity on Key Infrastructures to prevent cyber-attacks on key infrastructures.

HPR Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Standing Committee Chairperson, Dima Negewo, noted on the occasion the role of cybersecurity in maintaining peace and the sovereignty of the country.

The approved proclamation would play a vital role in preventing cyberattacks on key infrastructures, he added.

According to him, the approved proclamation will be implemented equally and fairly both on government and private key infrastructures.

Similarly, the draft revised customs proclamation was approved by the House.

Speaking on the occasion, Planning, Budget, and Finance Standing Committee Chairperson, Desalegn Wedaje, said the amended proclamation would significantly contribute to preventing contraband.

The amended proclamation aligns with international agreements Ethiopia has signed and ensures fairness in the customs system, he elaborated.

The Chairperson further said the revised proclamation supports the country's growing manufacturing sector and encourages investment.