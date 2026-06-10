Ethiopia: House Approves Cybersecurity, Revised Customs Proclamations

9 June 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The House of People's Representatives (HPR) has approved today draft proclamations on Cybersecurity of Key Infrastructures and on the Revised Customs proclamation.

The House approved the draft proclamation on Cybersecurity on Key Infrastructures to prevent cyber-attacks on key infrastructures.

HPR Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Standing Committee Chairperson, Dima Negewo, noted on the occasion the role of cybersecurity in maintaining peace and the sovereignty of the country.

The approved proclamation would play a vital role in preventing cyberattacks on key infrastructures, he added.

According to him, the approved proclamation will be implemented equally and fairly both on government and private key infrastructures.

Similarly, the draft revised customs proclamation was approved by the House.

Speaking on the occasion, Planning, Budget, and Finance Standing Committee Chairperson, Desalegn Wedaje, said the amended proclamation would significantly contribute to preventing contraband.

The amended proclamation aligns with international agreements Ethiopia has signed and ensures fairness in the customs system, he elaborated.

The Chairperson further said the revised proclamation supports the country's growing manufacturing sector and encourages investment.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.