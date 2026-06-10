Ethiopia: Council of Ministers Passes Over 2.3 Trillion Birr Draft Budget for Upcoming EFY

Addis Ababa — The Council of Ministers has passed over 2.3-trillion Birr draft budget for the upcoming 2019 Ethiopian fiscal year (EFY).

The draft budget is allocated for recurrent and capital expenditures, support to regional governments as well as the Sustainable Development Goals.

The 2,339,268,126,738 Birr proposed budget proclamation was unanimously approved by the Council and forwarded to the House of People's Representatives.

The draft Federal Government Budget has been prepared based on the goals set in the 2019-2021 E.C Development and Investment Plan, which is part of the Ten-Year Development Plan.

In addition, the Council discussed the five year medium-term macroeconomic and fiscal framework that begins in the upcoming Ethiopian fiscal year.

Following the implementation of the comprehensive macroeconomic reforms, Ethiopia's economy has been overcoming its challenges as the nation's economic foundations have been strengthening, the Office of the Prime Minster noted.

The new macroeconomic and fiscal framework is designed to further foster the encouraging results achieved through economic reform and to serve as a basis for the preparation of the above draft federal government budget, based on key macroeconomic and fiscal considerations.

Following an extensive discussion on the framework, the Council unanimously decided to implement it.