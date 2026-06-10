Ethiopia: PM Commends Housing Technologies That Accelerate Nat'l Housing Program

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has highlighted the potential of advanced construction technologies to transform Ethiopia's national housing program, following a visit to a housing development demonstration site after a meeting of the Council of Ministers.

Following the meeting, the PM visited "a housing development demonstration site featuring construction that is both exceptionally modern and driven by highly accelerated technology."

On this single site, he added that three modern construction methods were simultaneously deployed: 3D printing, light steel prefabrication, and container housing.

"Each stands as living proof that premium-quality homes can be delivered in a matter of days and weeks, rather than months and years, demonstrating that speed and quality no longer need to be compromised when the right technology is embraced."

According to PM Abiy, this caliber of innovation has the power to fundamentally alter the trajectory of the national housing program, offering a model that can easily be deployed, replicated, and scaled across every corner of the country.

"We have seamlessly aligned advanced technology with our national vision. Today serves as tangible proof that we are moving decisively in the right direction."