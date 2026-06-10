Kenya: Counties Set for Sh428 Billion Allocation As Parliament Moves to End Revenue Dispute

10 June 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya's 47 county governments could are receive Sh428 billion in equitable share funding, if Parliament approves recommendations of the Mediation Committee on the Division of Revenue Bill, 2026, ending negotiations between the National Assembly and the Senate.

The breakthrough was reached after seven mediation sessions aimed at resolving differences over the equitable share of national revenue to be allocated to counties.

The agreement also reinstates Clause 5 of the Bill, a provision designed to protect county allocations from reductions resulting from national revenue shortfalls.

Speaking after the deal was reached, co-chairperson of the mediation committee and Chairman of the National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee, Samuel Atandi, welcomed the compromise.

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"We have settled on Kshs 428 billion. This is a constitutional imperative and Kenyans are going to be happy," said Atandi.

Senate Finance and Budget Committee Chairman Ali Roba described the talks as challenging but constructive.

"It has been a very difficult but cordial engagement with the objective of pushing the country forward," said the Mandera Senator.

He added that swift passage of the Division of Revenue Bill would enable Parliament to process the County Allocation of Revenue Bill and approve the disbursement schedule needed to release funds to counties.

Several lawmakers praised the settlement, describing it as a major win for devolution and fiscal stability.

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina welcomed both the allocation and the restoration of Clause 5, while Migori Senator Eddy Oketch emphasized the need for stronger accountability mechanisms in county governments.

The agreement will now be tabled before both Houses of Parliament for consideration and approval before implementation.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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