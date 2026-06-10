Kenya: Construction Worker Killed After Billboard Collapses At JKIA Chinese Construction Site

10 June 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — A construction worker has died after a billboard collapsed on him during demolition works at a Chinese construction site near Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi.

According to a police report filed at JKIA Police Station by officers attached to the Expressway Section One unit, the incident occurred on Sunday at around 9:40am within the CALE Chinese Construction site located at the border of JKIA and Katani area.

Police said two casual labourers identified as Meshack Mulatia and Daniel Kyalo were demolishing a warehouse at the site when a billboard suddenly fell on them, leaving both with serious injuries.

The injured workers were rushed to Shalom Hospital in Athi River for treatment.

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Daniel Kyalo was treated and discharged on the same day, while Meshack Mulatia remained admitted in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries on June 8 at around 6:00pm.

Authorities said the deceased's family later held discussions with the management of the construction company over the incident.

Police further indicated that the family subsequently transferred Mulatia's body from Shalom Mortuary to an undisclosed location.

The matter was reported by Corporal Ramadhani Machio and Administration Police Constable Martin Kimathi, both attached to the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) Athi River under the Expressway Section One command.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, with police expected to issue a further progress report.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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