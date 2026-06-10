South Africa: Organized Crime Surges in Gauteng - South African News Briefs - June 10, 2026

Truck Hijackings and Cash-in-Transit Robberies Rise in Gauteng

Gauteng has recorded declines in several major crime categories; organised crime remains a significant concern, reports EWN. However, truck hijackings and cash-in-transit robberies have increased during the first quarter of 2026. Ekurhuleni accounted for more than a third of all truck hijackings, followed by Tshwane and Sedibeng. The police revealed that 25 of South Africa’s top 30 truck hijacking hotspots are located in Gauteng. Alberton, Orange Farm, Germiston, Mamelodi East and Kempton Park recorded notable increases in such incidents. Cash-in-transit robberies also rose, with 15 cases reported, most occurring in Johannesburg. According to police, attacks targeted both armoured vehicles on public roads and cash crews during cross-pavement operations.

SARS and Hawks Seize Cocaine Shipment at Durban Port

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The South African Revenue Service (SARS) and the Hawks have intercepted 30 bricks of pure cocaine at the Port of Durban, reports SABC News. This comes just days after seizing approximately 90 kilograms of cocaine hidden in trucks arriving from Brazil. Authorities said the latest bust resulted from intelligence-led risk profiling that identified a container vessel from South America for inspection. Customs officials discovered signs of tampering on a container located below the waterline, leading to the discovery of the concealed drugs, which were confirmed as cocaine through testing. SARS and the Hawks said the seizures highlight growing efforts by organised crime syndicates to use South Africa’s ports for drug trafficking. They reaffirmed their commitment to working with local and international partners to combat transnational crime.

Stellenbosch University Bans Cannabis in Student Residences

Stellenbosch University has introduced new residence rules prohibiting the possession, use and smoking of cannabis in university-managed accommodation, reports EWN. Dean of Students Dr Leslie van Rooi said that the decision followed legal consideration of whether residence rooms could be regarded as private spaces under South African law. Most residence rooms are shared and connected through communal living arrangements. The Constitutional Court decriminalised private cannabis use by adults in 2018. The university maintains that shared residence spaces fall outside that definition. Requests to use cannabis for medical or religious purposes will be assessed individually. The university also cited concerns about instances of cannabis sales in residences and said the new rules are aimed at balancing individual rights with the well-being and responsibilities of students living in shared environments.

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