Zimbabwe: CCC MP Matsunga Supports CAB3 As Debate On Bill Nears End in National Assembly

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) Budiriro North legislator Susan Matsunga has backed the Constitution Amendment Bill No. 3 (CAB3) as debate continued in the National Assembly Tuesday.

Contributing to the Bill, Matsunga told Speaker Jacob Mudenda she supported extending the presidential term by two years to 2030 and having Parliament elect the President.

"Ndiri kuti ngaiwedzerwe by two more years timbofadaya. (I am saying the President's term must be extended by two more years so we can have more time to enjoy the fruits of the Second Republic's work).

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"Under the Amendment No. 3 Bill of 2026, the President should be chosen by Members of Parliament," Matsunga said.

She added that everyone in the august House also wanted their own terms extended.

Zanu PF Seke lawmaker Munyaradzi Kashambe later echoed her sentiments, telling the Speaker that all members, regardless of party affiliation, were looking forward to the passage of the proposed law.

The opposition legislator, who recently received a brand-new Toyota Fortuner and a US$50,000 from Zanu PF-linked businessman Wicknell Chivayo after praising the Presidential Borehole Scheme in Budiriro North, continued to commend President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Second Republic for infrastructure projects.

She hailed developments including the Trabablas Interchange in Harare, road rehabilitation and the Presidential Borehole Scheme countrywide, citing her rural Gutu district.

"The Second Republic has done a lot for Zimbabwe. I used to fetch drinking water 40km from home in rural Gutu. Now boreholes are all over the district. Development ngaipfuurire mberi," she shouted.

Matsunga is not the only opposition MP to support the Bill. Last week, Bulawayo MP, one O. Sibanda also welcomed it, vowing to vote for it, thanking the Second Republic for development done since 2017. She told acting Speaker Joseph Tshuma she expected a government of national consensus in place once CAB3 became law. A third opposition MP has also declared support for Bill.

Debate is expected to close this week, with voting scheduled for Thursday. All Zanu PF members have vigorously debated and supported CAB3.

The debate began last week after Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi presented and read the Bill for a second time, justifying its provisions.

Despite divergent views and accusations of "unfair treatment" from the opposition benches, support from three CCC MPs gives Zanu PF, which already holds a parliamentary majority, the numbers it needs.

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Matsunga, however, said the Gender Commission must remain in place and traditional chiefs must not be allowed to meddle in politics.