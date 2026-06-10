Zimbabwe: 'Strong Nations Are Built On Robust Institutions Not Extending Presidential Term Limits' - Says CCC Legislator As He Shreds Cab3

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator, Agency Gumbo, has questioned Zanu PF's developmental agenda, which is being pushed as individual-oriented around the Presidency of Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Development has been the core justification of Zanu PF in their push for the Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 3, which is currently before the National Assembly for debate.

The ruling party avers that through the extension of President Mnangagwa's tenure beyond the constitutionally stipulated two terms will aid the country towards development.

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Debating in the National Assembly, Gumbo shredded Zanu PF's push of Vision 2030 hinging on Mnangagwa's reign.

"We are told that Vision 2030 requires continuity. I respectfully submit: if national visions depend on the continuity of particular office holders, then what we have is not institutional development but personalised development.

"A national vision should belong to the nation. It should survive a presidency. It should survive Parliament. It should survive changes in governance. It should survive any partisan interests," said Gumbo.

The constitutional changes that are being pushed are viewed by observers as attempts to clip the ambitions of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

If the CAB3 sails through both the National Assembly and the Senate, President Mnangagwa's incumbency will be extended to 2030, in the process suspending elections.

"The constitution should strengthen institutions so that national development should survive leadership change.

"It should not alter constitutional safeguards so that leadership survives beyond ordinarily set term limits.

"Zimbabwe does not have to choose between democracy and development. Zimbabweans deserve both. Development without accountability is fragile.

"Development without constitutional restraint is unsustainable. Development without legitimacy undermines itself," said Gumbo.