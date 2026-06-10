South Africa: Weather Service to Lead Ambitious R625m Plan to Monitor SA's Choking Air Quality

Air pollution claims roughly 42,000 South African lives every year -- yet more than half of our government-owned monitoring stations are completely offline. Now the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has launched an ambitious new R625m proposal to overhaul this strategic grid, hand the reins over to the South African Weather Service and give a boost to environmental governance.

As South Africa continues to be country powered by coal, provinces such as Gauteng, North West, Mpumalanga and Free State continue to be blanketed by significant high levels of air pollution.

Across South Africa 130 government-owned air quality monitoring stations are meant to monitor and police this pollution, but a third of these sites are not fully operational, and this has been an environmental and public health concern since the news broke in 2025.

READ MORE Gauteng's air quality monitoring in crisis: Most stations offline in SA's most polluted province October 16, 2025 The stations are meant to measure particulate matter (PM), sulfur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), ozone (O3), and carbon monoxide (CO), among other air pollutants. These pollutants are evaluated against the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) to assess whether concentrations of pollutants are within acceptable levels for human health.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

However, with more than 50% of monitoring stations operating at diminished or no capacity, the government is effectively blind to the extent of pollution and its impact on the environment and the health of vulnerable communities, particularly on the Highveld.

The concerning state of the nation's air-quality management capabilities seems to be an issue...