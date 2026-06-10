South Africa: I Walked 1,600km Across SA - - Here's What the Country Taught Me

10 June 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Wandile Mthiyane

At the time of writing, I am five days away, if all goes according to plan, from walking into Cape Town and completing a journey that began nearly two months ago in Durban.

When I first set out on this 1,600km walk, I thought I knew exactly what I was doing. I was walking to raise awareness about South Africa's ongoing housing crisis, raise funding for my upcoming Master's studies at Harvard University, and document the mission of Ubuntu Home, an AI-driven platform I founded to help ordinary people navigate the overwhelming process of designing, financing and building a home.

Those goals remain deeply important. But somewhere along the road between KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape, the journey transformed.

It became an education, and not the kind I expect to receive in an Ivy League classroom, but a raw unlearning of my own assumptions. It forced me to confront the enormous gap between the SA that dominates our headlines and the one that actually exists on the ground.

For 55 days, I have walked alone through townships, wealthy suburbs, farming communities, informal settlements and historic missions like Suurbraak.

I have shared meals with strangers, slept in backyard rooms, and sat with mayors, teachers, pensioners and unemployed youth.

What I discovered along the road didn't match our national script of perpetual division. The SA on the ground is kinder, more resourceful...

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