South Africa: John Pampallis - the Man Who Fought Apartheid With a Textbook

9 June 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Herman Lategan

Pampallis, an educationist, historian and architect of the South African Schools Act, devoted his life to dismantling apartheid's grip on the classroom.

John Pampallis, who has died at the age of 78 of pneumonia on 2 June in Johannesburg, dismantled the intellectual scaffolding of apartheid and helped forge South Africa's democratic education system. As a teacher, mentor and chief intellectual architect of the 1996 South African Schools Act, he transformed abstract ideals of equity and justice into tangible, enduring law.

He was born in Durban on 15 May 1949, the son of a businessman whose interests included Kings Coffee Bar, a hamburger joint in the city centre. His childhood blended disciplined academics with the arts.

Anthony Akerman, the writer and playwright, who attended Highbury Preparatory School with him from 1955 to 1962, recalled the young Pampallis as a dedicated student and budding pianist. "I would arrive at the school on my bicycle," Akerman recalled, "and I could hear him practising Beethoven's Für Elise in the music rooms. I loved that tune, but all I could play on the piano was chopsticks. In our final year we were in the scholarship class, just nine of us."

During school holidays the boys would watch Elvis Presley films before retreating to his father's coffee bar for free hamburgers and double-thick malted milkshakes. They later attended...

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