South Africa: Councillor Dismisses NMB Deputy Mayor's Perjury Claims As Political Distraction Amid Legal Troubles

Nelson Mandela Bay Deputy Mayor Gary van Niekerk has levelled perjury allegations against ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom, who in response dismissed them as a 'deflection tactic'.

Judicial processes are unlikely to bend to political tantrums, despite a claim by Nelson Mandela Bay Deputy Mayor and National Alliance president Gary van Niekerk that the timing of his corruption trial could shape public perception ahead of the local government elections.

Speaking this week, Van Niekerk said he had initially refrained from publicly discussing the issue on the advice of his legal team, but has now, after new advice, decided to have his say.

He faces charges of cyberfraud and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act related to a legal bill of more than R550,000 that he racked up in 2022, which, according to the State, was fraudulent.

After several delays, some of Van Niekerk's own making, it appears unlikely that the matter will be heard before November's local government elections.

"I can see what's going to happen here with my case. On the 24 July, we are only going [back to court] to narrow down the issues. There is no trial date before the elections.

"I can tell you that now already - they wanted to set the matter down for trial from 1 December. If the matter is only heard after the elections, I am...