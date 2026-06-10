The National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has released preliminary results from 24 constituencies, showing the ruling Prosperity Party winning all but one of the seats announced so far in federal parliamentary and regional council races.

The sole opposition victory was recorded in Gondar Zuria Constituency No. 4 in the Amhara region, where Tahir Mohammed Tahir of the National Movement of Amhara (NaMA) won the parliamentary seat. Prosperity Party did not field a candidate in the constituency.

So far, 353 House seats and 463 regional council seats have been confirmed.

According to figures released by the election board, Tahir secured about 26,000 votes from nearly 45,000 registered voters. Candidates from the Kimant Democratic Party, the Amhara Democratic Force Movement and the Coalition for Ethiopia also contested the seat.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

From The Reporter Magazine

Absentee Ballots, Distant Candidates Published on 2026-05-30 By Bewket Abebe

Lower Inflation Is Not Lower Living Cost Published on 2026-06-04 By Samson Berhane

Humanitarian Data and the Debate Over Who Counts Published on 2026-06-04 By Yared Nigussie

Zero Tariffs, High Hurdles Published on 2026-06-04 By Yared Nigussie

Election officials said the results remain preliminary as verification, tabulation and reconciliation processes continue across the country.

Voting was held in 1,139 constituencies nationwide, including contests for 501 seats in the House of Peoples' Representatives. NEBE said it has so far verified results from 816 constituencies, while the remaining results are still being processed.

The Board said results from the Halaba constituency in the Central Ethiopia Region and the Kebribeyah constituency in the Somali Region have not yet been received.

From The Reporter Magazine

The Hidden Costs of Going Digital: Is it Worth It? Published on 2026-06-04 By Yared Nigussie

Election Funding has Declined Significantly: Head ofCSOs Coalition for Elections Published on 2026-05-30 By Bewket Abebe

Paramount Yet Stagnant: Why Tech-Driven Agro-Insurance Has Stumbled in Ethiopia Published on 2026-06-04 By Yibel Kassa

Regional States, Cities and Woredas as Shareholders in Technology Startups and Private Companies Published on 2026-06-03 By Brook Lakew (PhD)

Meanwhile, voting by internally displaced persons and members of the military was conducted on Tuesday, officials said.

NEBE said it would continue releasing constituency-level results as verification and tabulation are completed.