Ethiopia: NEBE Releases Preliminary Results From 24 Constituencies As Prosperity Party Dominates

ENA
(file image)
9 June 2026
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
By Ashenafi Endale

The National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has released preliminary results from 24 constituencies, showing the ruling Prosperity Party winning all but one of the seats announced so far in federal parliamentary and regional council races.

The sole opposition victory was recorded in Gondar Zuria Constituency No. 4 in the Amhara region, where Tahir Mohammed Tahir of the National Movement of Amhara (NaMA) won the parliamentary seat. Prosperity Party did not field a candidate in the constituency.

So far, 353 House seats and 463 regional council seats have been confirmed.

According to figures released by the election board, Tahir secured about 26,000 votes from nearly 45,000 registered voters. Candidates from the Kimant Democratic Party, the Amhara Democratic Force Movement and the Coalition for Ethiopia also contested the seat.

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From The Reporter Magazine

Election officials said the results remain preliminary as verification, tabulation and reconciliation processes continue across the country.

Voting was held in 1,139 constituencies nationwide, including contests for 501 seats in the House of Peoples' Representatives. NEBE said it has so far verified results from 816 constituencies, while the remaining results are still being processed.

The Board said results from the Halaba constituency in the Central Ethiopia Region and the Kebribeyah constituency in the Somali Region have not yet been received.

From The Reporter Magazine

Meanwhile, voting by internally displaced persons and members of the military was conducted on Tuesday, officials said.

NEBE said it would continue releasing constituency-level results as verification and tabulation are completed.

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