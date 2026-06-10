Namibia: /Khomanin Vote to Topple Gawanas ... Disputed Elections Announced

A total of 889 members of the /Khomanin have voted in favour of removing Gaos Julienne Gawanas from office, according to results released by a steering committee leading the campaign against her leadership.

The vote follows a series of community consultations and elections held in Windhoek, !Nauspoort, Baumgartsbrunn and ǂGoas, culminating in a final gathering at Auas Primary School over the weekend.

According to the results, 986 community members participated in the process, with 889 voting in favour of the chief's removal, 86 voting against the proposal and 11 ballots declared spoilt.

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The development marks the latest chapter in a growing dispute between the /Khomanin Traditional Community and /Khomanin Traditional Authority, which has played out over several months and centred on allegations of poor governance, lack of accountability, land-related concerns and the management of community affairs.

The campaign to remove the chief traces its origins to a general meeting held on 31 January 2026, where, according to the steering committee, 751 community members signed a vote of no confidence in both Gawanas and the /Khomanin Traditional Authority's council.

The meeting reportedly adopted two resolutions: the removal of the chief and the amendment of the /Khomanin customary laws. Following the resolutions, a steering committee comprising activists and community leaders from various settlements, including ǂGoas, ǂNossob, !Nauspoort, Baumsgartbrunn and Windhoek, was established to oversee the process.

The committee subsequently embarked on a referendum-style voting exercise and petition campaign aimed at determining whether community members supported the removal of the chief. Voting took place in Windhoek, !Nauspoort, ǂGoas and Baumsgartbrunn, while residents in other areas, including Sorris Sorris in the Kunene region, Otjimbingwe, Tubusis, Groot Aub, Dordabis, the ǂNossob farming areas and Stinkwater, were allowed to submit written petitions because of logistical constraints.

Steering committee member, social justice and land activist Shaun Gariseb said the response from community members exceeded expectations and claimed most participants supported the removal of the chief. "People understand the importance of their wellbeing and what they are entitled to, and they are standing up for themselves," Gariseb said over the weekend. He further alleged that many participants expressed dissatisfaction with the traditional authority, claiming they had not received support, engagement or visits from the chief over the past 15 years.

Gariseb also accused the traditional authority of attempting to frustrate the process. "What was surprising was the cheap attempts by the traditional authority to sabotage the process. They stopped us at Radio Kaisames, which is the only way to communicate with rural people, but people still stood up and made their voices heard," he claimed.

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He further alleged that individuals willing to provide financial assistance to the campaign had been discouraged from doing so.

Despite the allegations, the traditional authority has consistently rejected claims of wrongdoing.

Speaking to New Era recently, special advisor to the chief, Walter Haseb, dismissed allegations of corruption, land sales and financial mismanagement, describing the planned removal process as illegal.

Haseb maintained Gawanas has never sold community land and challenged those making the allegations to present evidence to law enforcement authorities.

Anything suggesting to the contrary is but mere balderdash, he said. "If the government or anyone has proof that land was sold illegally, they must go to the police and open a case against the queen," he said.

He also disputed claims that the traditional authority had access to significant financial resources, saying the authority receives approximately N$1 000 per month from the government for operational purposes.

The steering committee insists that its actions are grounded in both customary and legal provisions and believes the process will ultimately result in the chief being removed from office. However, whether the outcome of the community-driven process will have legal standing remains unclear and is likely to become a subject of further debate once the results are announced.

The steering committee is expected to release the final voting figures and outline its next course of action during today's press conference to be held in the capital.

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