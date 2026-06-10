Nigeria: NDC Crisis Continues As Party Says It Has No List of Candidates Yet

9 June 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chinagorom Ugwu

Mr Director, in his statement shared on X, was responding to the crisis rocking the Kano State chapter of the party.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced that it has not "released any official results of its primary elections in any state."

The opposition party, in a statement by its spokesperson, Osa Director, asked Nigerians to "disregard any such list in circulation."

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the NDC is embroiled in multiple crises in its state chapters amidst allegations by members that many of its primaries did not follow due process.

Although some of the primaries were held over a week ago, the NDC has yet to officially declare the results.

Mr Director, in his statement shared on X, was responding to the crisis rocking the Kano State chapter of the party. The party's vice presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, is a former Kano governor, and won the presidential election in Kano in 2023, as a candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

Mr Kwankwaso is now the running mate to Peter Obi, who came third in the 2023 presidential election, behind President Bola Tinubu and ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Details later...

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