Namibia: Ministry Installs EV Stations

Transport minister Veikko Nekundi announced that the ministry has installed electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at its headquarters in Windhoek as part of efforts to support the growing use of electric vehicles in Namibia.

Nekundi made the announcement during a session in the National Assembly on Thursday.

He said government employees who own electric vehicles can access the charging facility after registering with the Office of the Director of Capital Projects at the ministry.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The charging stations were designed and developed by the ministry's in-house engineers. '

They will serve as a pilot project to assess the feasibility of establishing a broader electric vehicle charging network across the country.

The ministry, as the custodian of government-owned properties, is well positioned to spearhead the development of charging infrastructure that could eventually support a future government fleet of electric vehicles and potentially be extended to public use.

The announcement sparked discussion among Members of Parliament, who sought clarity on the project's costs, coordination with other government ministries and its possible impact on the country's electricity supply.

Affirmative Repositioning leader Job Amupanda questioned whether the ministry had consulted with the ministries responsible for energy and finance, noting that the transition to electric vehicles requires careful planning and coordination.

Another AR MP Esther Haikola-Sakaria wanted to know whether motorists would be required to pay registration or charging fees when using the facility.

In response, Nekundi said it is currently being offered free of charge as part of an ongoing study.

Meanwhile, Independent Patriots for Change lawmaker Nelson Kalangula raised concerns about the potential strain on the national electricity grid and the financial implications of increased electricity demand.

Responding to other concerns, Nekundi said decisions regarding future fees and the possible expansion of the programme would depend on the outcomes of the study.

The minister assured parliamentarians that the charging station currently operates using renewable solar energy, reducing its reliance on the national power grid.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the pilot project will help the government gather important information on the viability of electric vehicle infrastructure as Namibia explores cleaner and more sustainable transport solutions.

-[email protected]