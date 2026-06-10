South Africa: Kruger National Park Land Claim Finalised Through Legal Agreement

After more than a decade of intense negotiations, historically land-dispossessed communities living around the Kruger National Park can finally put a painful chapter behind them, following a landmark agreement that recognises their economic and heritage rights to the land.

This follows the government's recent signing of the Beneficiation Scheme Framework Agreement with all claimant communities living around one of South Africa's most iconic national treasures, the Kruger National Park.

Addressing members of Parliament on the agreement on Tuesday, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Willie Aucamp said at a time when the nation continues to grapple with poverty, inequality and unemployment, the agreement offers a powerful example of what can be achieved when government, communities and conservation institutions work together towards a common purpose.

"This agreement is far more than a legal document. It is far more than signatures on paper. It represents restoration. It represents empowerment.

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"It advances transformation, promotes inclusion, strengthens participation, and opens pathways for meaningful economic opportunities.

"This agreement is not an endpoint; it is a foundation. A foundation upon which economic opportunities, skills development, enterprise participation, tourism benefits and long-term partnerships will grow," he said.

Through the Beneficiation Scheme, South African National Parks (SANParks) is enabling structured access to commercial and non-commercial opportunities for qualifying previously land-dispossessed communities through investment, employment and entrepreneurial opportunities.

These include shareholding and concessions, enterprise and supply development, a percentage of net revenue, a bursary fund, skills transfer, and long-term livelihood creation linked to the park economy.

The non-commercial opportunities include naming rights and access rights.

He emphasised that the true measure of success will not be found in the signing ceremony, but in the lives that are changed.

"It will be found in the opportunities created for young people. It will be found in stronger communities, and it will be found in a conservation model that delivers both ecological and social value.

"This agreement provides certainty. It confirms that claimant communities understand that the Kruger National Park will remain protected as a national conservation asset and that residential occupation within the park is not possible.

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"At the same time, it formally establishes mechanisms through which communities can derive meaningful and lasting benefits from the park's success," Aucamp said.

The land claims associated with the Kruger National Park were lodged in the early 2000s.

By 2008, Cabinet had recognised the Kruger National Park as a strategic national asset and affirmed the need to balance the protection of this globally significant conservation area with the legitimate aspirations of claimant communities for redress and justice.

"Formal negotiations commenced in 2012, and today, 14 years later, we stand before this House proud to say that the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, together with SANParks, claimant communities and many dedicated stakeholders, have achieved a milestone that many once believed impossible.

"What matters is that we never abandoned the process. What matters is that all parties remained committed to dialogue. What matters is that we remained focused on finding common ground. And today, that commitment has borne fruit," the Minister said.

He said the future of conservation in South Africa depends on communities seeing themselves not as spectators, but as partners and beneficiaries.

"As partners, they will also have the best interests of Kruger at heart. As one of the community leaders said to me, Minister, now that we will benefit from Kruger, our communities will go out of their way to protect Kruger," Aucamp said.