Botswana: Batawana Celebrate 30 Years of Cultural Heritage

Maun — Dressed in vibrant array of traditional attire, the Ngamiland community from all walks of life thronged the Nhabe Museum on Saturday.

They gathered to celebrate the museum's milestones, the endurance of memory, identity, and the community spirit.

The magnificent commemoration was held under the theme: The Nhabe Museum: A critical space for safeguarding knowledge and celebrating cultural diversity.

The event celebrated 30 years of preserving stories, protecting heritage, inspiring learning, and providing a home for cultural expression.

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Energetic indigenous songs, dances, poems, traditional cuisine, and cultural practices brought the event to life.

Delivering the keynote address, retired UB lecturer, Dr Eagilwe Segosebe stated that the anniversary was not just a celebration of the institution itself. It also honoured the people whose histories, traditions, creativity, and lived experiences have shaped the cultural landscape of the Ngamiland region and Botswana at large.

"As we commemorate this important milestone and this beautiful theme, we are invited to reflect deeply on the meaning and responsibility carried by this institution," Dr Segosebe said.

He said the theme reminded all and sundry that museums are custodians of knowledge.

"They preserve the wisdom of generations--our languages, customs, oral traditions, music, crafts, sacred objects, historical records, and indigenous knowledge systems.

Without institutions such as the Nhabe Museum, many of these treasures risk disappearing forever." Dr Segosebe said, highlighting that the theme also recognises cultural diversity as a source of strength rather than weakness.

He noted that distinct cultures, traditions, and identities were not barriers to community cohesion but served as bridges that connect communities, encourage mutual respect, and strengthen social bonds.

According to Dr Segosebe, culture is the soul of a people, giving meaning to who they are, where they come from, and where they are going, a thing he stated help communities develop a sense of belonging and pride.

Furthermore, he noted that in a rapidly changing world where globalisation and modernisation continued to influence lifestyles and identities, cultural institutions had become more important than ever.

"Museums are no longer silent buildings filled with old objects. They are living spaces of dialogue, learning, healing, innovation, and transformation," he said.

He thus appreciated that the Nhabe Museum Trust which has for three decades, played a significant role in safeguarding the rich and diverse cultural expressions of Ngamiland and Botswana.

The museum has documented histories, preserved invaluable collections, empowered artists and researchers, educated learners, and created platforms where communities can see themselves reflected and celebrated.

As the museum moves forward, Dr Segosebe encouraged local communities to contribute toward its collections.

He noted that families possess historical materials such as photographs, artefacts, oral histories, traditional tools, baskets, musical instruments, and important records that tell the story of the people.

Furthermore, he noted that the future of the museum lies in transformation, innovation, and digital adaptation, calling on everyone to boldly confront the future.

"Technology has created opportunities for museums to reach audiences beyond geographical borders and to create immersive experiences for varied audiences across the world. We must, therefore, embrace information and communication technologies as critical tools for advancing the museum's mandate," he added.

Kgosi Tawana Moremi acknowledged that the museum had been quiet for years and commended the museum board and local artists for resuscitating the facility and restoring its prestige as a lively cultural hub.

While acknowledging that the region is made up of different tribes, he reiterated that the museum's revival requires the concerted efforts of all ethnic groups to ensure that collections authentically represent their diverse cultural heritage.

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"We appreciate that, in due course, our museum will take centre stage as companies like Chobe Holdings and Khoemacau, among others, are coming forward to support it. I wish other companies would follow suit and support the museum so it can continue preserving heritage for future generations," Kgosi Tawana added.

Outlining the objectives of the event, Nhabe Museum Board Vice-Chairperson Seloilwe Seloilwe noted that the celebration aimed to honour the region's cultural diversity and living heritage, strengthen community participation, and foster intergenerational learning.

It also aimed to support local artists and cultural practitioners, position the museum as a regional knowledge and cultural hub, and use heritage to promote unity.

BOPA