Nigeria Moving in Right Direction - Govt

ABUJA -- The Federal Government yester day mounted robust defence of President Bola Tinubu's reform agenda, declaring that Nigeria is steadily emerging from economic fragility and laying the foundation for long-term prosperity, despite pains associated with ongoing reforms.

At a high-profile Democracy Day press conference in Abuja yesterday to mark Nigeria's 27th anniversary of uninterrupted democratic governance and the third year of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration, top government officials insisted that available evidence point to a nation on the path of recovery, growth and institutional strengthening.

Speaking at the briefing, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, described Democracy Day as a historic moment for national reflection, accountability and celebration of the sacrifices that secured democratic governance in Nigeria.

He paid tribute to late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (M.K.O.) Abiola, the symbol of Nigeria's democratic struggle, while also acknowledging the contributions of pro-democracy activists, including President Tinubu, in the fight that restored civilian rule in 1999.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to Idris, the 2026 Democracy Day celebration carries special significance because it coincides with the third anniversary of the Tinubu administration, providing an opportunity to assess the impact of government policies and reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

"Twenty-seven years of uninterrupted democratic governance is a milestone worthy of celebration. It reflects the determination of Nigerians to uphold democratic values, strengthen institutions and build a more prosperous nation," he said.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, who represented President Tinubu acknowledged the economic hardship facing Nigerians but maintained that government policies are yielding measurable results.

"Government will never claim that every challenge has been solved. Inflation has been painful, insecurity still threatens lives and livelihoods, and the effects of reform do not land evenly or immediately.

"However, evidence shows that Nigeria is moving in the right direction,from fragility toward firmer footing, from stop-gap actions toward systemic reform, and from scattered interventions toward a more connected programme of delivery," Akume said.

He stressed that President Tinubu remains fully aware of difficulties confronting citizens and is committed to ensuring that the benefits of reforms became more visible.

Presenting economic indicators, Akume disclosed that Nigeria's Gross Domestic Product, GDP, remains on a positive trajectory over the last two quarters.

Quoting data from the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, he said the economy recorded a growth rate of 4.07 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 3.89 per cent in the first quarter of 2026.

He said the figures demonstrate growing investor confidence, increased market activity and improving productive exchange across sectors.

The SGF also highlighted the administration's fiscal reforms, noting that President Tinubu signed four major tax reform laws in June 2025 to simplify compliance, enhance transparency and boost domestic revenue generation.

One of the flagship achievements highlighted by the administration was the Student Loan Scheme.

Akume disclosed that since the Student Loan Act was signed into law in April 2024, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFUND, has supported over 1.058 million students nationwide.

He revealed that more than N184 billion had been disbursed for tuition and upkeep allowances, describing the initiative as one of the most impactful interventions in the education sector.

"The public impact analysis shows that over 1.058 million students have already benefited from the scheme," he said.

The government also unveiled figures showing the reach of its social protection programmes.

According to Akume, the Renewed Hope Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, designed to support 15 million households, had reached over three million vulnerable households by August 2025.

He added that nearly one million Nigerians across the country's 774 local government areas had benefited from interventions under the Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme and CreditCorp.

The Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CreditCorp), he said, had also expanded access to formal credit, with over 200,000 Nigerians benefiting and N37 billion disbursed in 2025 alone.

On healthcare, the SGF said the administration has intensified efforts to improve access to quality medical services through implementation of the National Health Insurance Authority, NHIA Act, and the Basic Health Care Provision Fund.

He disclosed that resources had been provided to support more than 8,000 primary healthcare centres, with plans underway to expand coverage to 13,000 facilities nationwide.

The President, he added, had directed mandatory health insurance implementation across ministries, departments and agencies, MDAs, to deepen health coverage.

Akume also highlighted anti-corruption gains recorded by the administration, noting that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, have continued to recover stolen assets and prosecute offenders.

He revealed that the EFCC contributed over N50 billion in recovered funds to support the student loan programme.

In what he described as a major international endorsement of Nigeria's reform efforts, the SGF announced that the country was officially removed from the Financial Action Task Force, FATF, grey list in October 2025, following improvements in anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing frameworks.

"Accountability in this administration is sacrosanct," he declared.

On security, Akume said the government remains committed to defeating terrorism, banditry and other criminal threats.

He noted that while insecurity had not been completely eradicated, significant progress is being made through increased investment in security agencies, enhanced regional cooperation and improved operational capacity of the Armed Forces.

"The good news is that we are succeeding," he stated.

Akume commended members of the military and security agencies for their sacrifices and urged Nigerians to play more active roles by reporting suspicious activities to authorities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, "security must become our collective national project."

The SGF stressed further the importance of national cohesion, religious tolerance and shared values in sustaining democracy.

He disclosed that the Federal Executive Council, FEC, had approved the National Values Charter to promote discipline, citizenship, reciprocity, service and tolerance across society.

He also reaffirmed government support for the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council, NIREC, as a platform for strengthening Christian-Muslim relations and national stability.

Looking ahead, Akume signalled the administration's intention to seek a renewal of its mandate in the 2027 general elections, insisting that government remains focused on completing reforms initiated since 2023.

"Our responsibility is to finish what we commenced in 2023. As we approach the 2027 election cycle, we shall scale what is working. Our task is not completed yet, and under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, more dividends of democracy will be delivered," he said.

He described June 12 as more than a symbolic date, saying it represents both the memory of democratic sacrifice and the obligation of elected leaders to remain accountable to the people.

"This government is prepared to be judged by evidence," Akume said, as ministers lined up to present sector-by-sector reports on the administration's performance.

Vanguard News