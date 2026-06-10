Nigeria: After Rescue of 416 Captives in Borno, 11 More Kidnapped Women Regain Freedom

*Jubilant Ngoshe stakeholders disclaim Kaigama as mediator over freed 416 captives

Barely 24 hours after the rescue of 416 residents of Ngoshe community in Borno State, abducted during an invasion by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists three months ago, a fresh wave of relief and emotion has swept across parts of the state ,as another set of captives regained freedom.

This time, it was Dille community in Askira/Uba, where 11 women abducted seven months earlier, while on a fishing expedition, were reunited with their families after what residents described as months of anguish, uncertainty and silent prayers.

The women were reportedly among those rescued, following coordinated operations by the Nigerian Army under Operation HADINKAI, the same military offensive credited with the wider liberation of over 400 captives from Ngoshe and adjoining communities.

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Their return sparked emotional scenes in Dille, where families, who had lived with unanswered questions for months broke into tears of joy, thanksgiving and relief.

Community sources said the returnees had undergone comprehensive medical examinations and health assessments before reunification with their families, as part of standard procedures after captivity.

Vanguard also gathered that during their time in captivity, two of the women managed to escape, while another two were later released by their abductors before the final rescue operation.

Confirming the development, Chairman of Askira/Uba Local Government Area, Mada Saidu, expressed gratitude over their safe return and commended security agencies for their sustained efforts in the region.

He said: "We thank God for the safe return of our daughters and wives. We also appreciate the Nigerian Army, the Borno State government and all security agencies for their commitment and sacrifices toward ensuring their freedom and safety."

Ngoshe distances self from rescue claim

While the relief was still being processed in Askira/Uba, attention also remained fixed on Ngoshe, where the Ngoshe Stakeholders Forum, NSF, denied reports attributing the rescue of the 416 captives to any individual or non-recognised group.

In a press conference in Maiduguri, yesterday, attended by former Gwoza Local Government chairmen, community leaders and concerned stakeholders, chairman of the forum, Prof. Suleiman Bello, distanced the community from claims credited to a group

He said: "We, the stakeholders and representatives of our people, wish to categorically dissociate ourselves from a self-acclaimed group operating under the name 'Borno South Youth Alliance,' allegedly managed by one Samaila Kaigama, who has publicly claimed involvement in the facilitation of the release of our people.

"For the avoidance of doubt, this group is unknown to us, does not represent our people in any capacity, and was never mandated to speak or act on our behalf. Their claims are entirely false, misleading, and should be disregarded by the general public."

The forum warned against attempts to exploit the humanitarian crisis for personal gain, stressing that such actions risked undermining genuine peace and security efforts in the region.

Bello added: "We are deeply concerned by the activities and utterances of such individuals and groups whose actions appear designed to exploit sensitive humanitarian and security situations for personal gain.

"Available indications strongly suggest a pattern of deceptive conduct capable of undermining genuine efforts towards peace, security, and community stability,"

He further urged the public, media organisations, humanitarian actors and stakeholders to exercise caution in engaging unauthorised individuals or groups.

"We, therefore, advise members of the public, media organisations, humanitarian actors and relevant stakeholders to exercise caution and avoid engaging with or recognising any unauthorised group or individual falsely claiming to represent our people," he added.

Despite the controversy, the forum expressed appreciation to government and security agencies for their intervention, while also appealing for urgent post-conflict support to affected communities.

Bello said: "As law-abiding citizens, we remain sincerely grateful to the federal, Borno State governments, security agencies, humanitarian institutions and all relevant stakeholders for their sacrifices, commitment, and support toward the safety, peace, and well being of our people.

"We remain committed to lawful engagement, responsible communication, and continued support for all legitimate efforts aimed at restoring lasting peace and stability in our communities.

"We wish to formally announce and celebrate the successful release and safe return of 416 Ngoshe captives who had been held by Boko Haram insurgents. The freed captives have since reunited with their families and loved ones amid emotional scenes of relief, gratitude and renewed hope for peace and stability in Ngoshe and the entire Gwoza axis.

"We also extend our deepest appreciation to the Nigerian Army, especially troops stationed in Ngoshe, Pulka and Gwoza, whose sacrifices, resilience and patriotism continue to guarantee security and hope for our people despite enormous challenges.

"We are pleased to also note that the returnees are currently receiving adequate medical attention, psychological support and humanitarian care to aid their recovery and reintegration into society after enduring traumatic experiences in captivity."

Forum's appeal

However, the forum warned that despite the successful rescue, reconstruction and resettlement challenges remained critical, especially as the rainy season sets in.

Community's dilemma

However, the 416 rescued residents did not return to their ancestral homes, they were taken to Pulka community to join their relatives.

As of yesterday, Vanguard reliably gathered that there were no civilians in Ngoshe community.

The community, located at the foot of the Mandara Mountains, along the Nigeria-Cameroon border, described as Boko Haram's enclanve, was attacked by insurgents in March this year, forcing nearly 3,000 residents who had earlier been resettled there to flee once again to Pulka, where the government established an Internally Displaced Persons, IDP, camp for them.

Speaking on the development, community sources said Ngoshe residents had previously spent more than seven years in displacement before Borno State government, under Governor Babagana Zulum, reconstructed their destroyed homes and facilitated their return nearly two years ago.

However, the insurgents reportedly overran the community in March, killing some residents and dislodging both civilians and security personnel..

Troops have since regained control of the area and maintained a visible presence across key corridors around the Mandara axis. The question of return remains tied to one condition: until the community is declared fit for habitation, military presence will remain. The military were still at their Base in the community as at yesterday (Tuesday).

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Back in Dille

In Dille, the emotion was difficult to contain. Residents who had gathered in expectation yesterday broke down in tears as the 11 women arrived. Some were embraced in silence, unable to speak.

Chairman of Askira/Uba Local Government Area, Mada Saidu, described their return as a moment of relief and gratitude.

He commended the Nigerian Army, the Operation HADINKAI, Borno State government and other security agencies for their efforts, saying the rescue reflected continued pressure on insurgent groups across the region.

317 terrorists neutralised, 221 hostages rescued in one month -- Military

Meanwhile, Defence Headquarters has said troops recorded significant operational gains in May 2026, neutralising 317 terrorists, criminals, illegal miners and informants across various theatres of operation.

According to statistics released by the Defence Media Operations, "314 suspects were also arrested for offences ranging from terrorism and criminality to illegal mining and acting as informants, while 18 insurgents surrendered to troops during sustained military pressure."

The military further disclosed that three illegal refining sites and associated assets were destroyed, thereby cutting off key funding sources for criminal networks.

It added that 221 kidnapped hostages were rescued during the operations, while 21,910 litres of illegally refined petroleum products were recovered alongside 93 assorted firearms, ammunition and other military hardware.

Defence authority said the results reflected intensified pressure on criminal and terrorist elements nationwide, urging citizens to continue providing timely and credible intelligence to security agencies as efforts to restore lasting peace intensify.