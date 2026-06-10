Nigeria: Reps Summon Service Chiefs, Finance Minister Over Security Spending

Abuja--The House of Representatives, yesterday, summoned Service Chiefs and the Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy to appear before it and provide a detailed account of funds released to the military, amid growing concerns over the worsening security situation across the country, despite huge budgetary allocations to defence.

The resolution followed the adoption of motions on the escalating wave of banditry, kidnappings and attacks on communities, schools and places of worship across Nigeria, particularly in the North-West.

Lawmakers expressed concern that despite substantial resources committed to security operations over the years, bandits and kidnappers continued to operate with apparent ease, carrying out deadly attacks and mass abductions in several parts of the country.

Leading the debate, Ibe Osonwa (Abia, LP) lamented the increasing incidents of kidnappings and attacks on schools, warning that the trend was worsening the country's out-of-school children crisis and exposing vulnerable communities to constant fear and trauma.

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He argued that the current security response appeared largely reactive and inadequate, despite the enormous public funds appropriated annually for defence and security operations.

Osonwa reminded the Federal Government of its constitutional responsibility to protect citizens, citing Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He lamented the growing trend of attacks on schools, noting that "the abduction of schoolchildren across several parts of the country has disrupted education and deepened Nigeria's out-of-school children crisis."

According to him, thousands of children have been forced out of classrooms due to fear of attacks, while many families continue to grapple with the trauma of kidnappings.

Osonwa decried the systematic targeting of schools and places of worship by criminal elements, warning that institutions traditionally regarded as safe havens had increasingly become soft targets for terrorists and kidnappers.

He warned that the apparent inability to decisively confront bandits and terrorists had created the impression that the government was losing control of parts of the country to criminal elements.

Also contributing through a motion on the recurring attacks in Zamfara and other North-West states, Sulaiman Gumi (APC, Zamfara), painted a grim picture of the security situation in the region, describing it as a humanitarian crisis, driven by armed banditry, kidnappings and the growing activities of violent criminal groups.

Gumi cited the recent abduction of seven students of Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda, Zamfara State, as well as the continued captivity of two senior lecturers of the institution, despite ransom payments.

Consequently, the House resolved to invite the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff and other relevant security chiefs, alongside the Minister of Finance, to brief lawmakers on the exact amount of money appropriated and released for security operations.

They are also to explain the impact of the expenditure on the fight against insecurity.

The lawmakers said the appearance would provide an opportunity for Nigerians to understand how security funds had been utilised and why the desired results had yet to be achieved.

Ask Tinubu to flush out bandits, kidnappers from hideouts

The House also called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately deploy a comprehensive and aggressive security strategy to flush out bandits and kidnappers from their hideouts and restore safety across the country, amid worsening insecurity, and ensure the release of citizens held captive by criminal groups.

They also urged the Minister of Defence to deploy more troops and operational equipment to Zamfara State and other affected North-West states to strengthen ongoing military operations.

Following deliberations, the House condemned in "the strongest possible terms" the continued banditry, mass abductions and attacks on schools and churches across Nigeria.

The lawmakers resolved to transmit "an urgent and solemn appeal" to President Tinubu, as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, "reminding him of his oath to protect the lives and property of Nigerians".

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The House further called for non-kinetic approaches to addressing insecurity, urging the ministries of agriculture, education, environment and humanitarian affairs to implement programmes capable of tackling the socio-economic conditions that fuelled criminality.

The committees on defence, national security and intelligence, army and other relevant committees were mandated to oversee implementation of the resolutions and report back to the House within two weeks.

In a strongly worded warning, lawmakers maintained that continued insecurity, despite massive security spending, raised serious questions about accountability and effectiveness within the nation's security architecture.

They stressed that Nigerians deservd to know how public funds allocated for security had been spent and why banditry, kidnappings and terrorist attacks continued to threaten lives, livelihoods and national stability.