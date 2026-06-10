South Africa: Condolences for His Majesty King Makhosonke II

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences following the passing of His Majesty King Makhosonke II of the AmaNdebele nation.

"It is with deep sadness that I mourn the passing away today, Tuesday, 9 June 2026, of His Majesty King Makhosonke II - Enock Makhosonke Mabhena - reigning King of the AmaNdebele nation," the President in a statement on Tuesday.

His Majesty, the traditional leader of the AmaNdebele akwaManala, passed away at the age of 65 after 40 years on the throne.

"My thoughts and prayers - and I know those of the nation - go out today to the Royal Household, Her Majesty Queen Sekhothali, AmaNdebele and the Basotho nation from whom Her Majesty is descended.

"We will in due course pay tribute to the King as a pillar of national unity in diversity and as a champion of development, with education and land restitution as part of his vision," said the President.

He added that the nation stands alongside AmaNdebele in this moment of grief.

"We offer our deep condolences to the Royal Household once more," said President Ramaphosa.