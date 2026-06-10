South Africa: SAPS Gauteng Commissioner to Visit Scene of Deadly Cleveland Incident

Gauteng South African Police Service (SAPS) Commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, will today visit the scene of a crime where 12 people were killed in Cleveland.

The provincial Commissioner's visit on Wednesday follows the deadly shooting, which also left several others injured at Jumpers informal settlement in Cleveland on Tuesday evening, 9 June 2026.

"It is reported that at approximately 11:10pm, SAPS members responded to a complaint of a shooting in progress at the informal settlement. Upon arrival, police found numerous victims, who had sustained gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services were immediately summoned to the scene to assist the injured," said the police on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations reveal that eight adult males and three adult females were declared dead at the scene, while one additional male victim later succumbed to his injuries in hospital. At least nine other victims were transported to various medical facilities for treatment of gunshot wounds.

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It is alleged that more than 10 suspects were dropped off by a white Toyota Quantum near a petrol station in Cleveland.

The suspects allegedly entered the informal settlement through both entrances and moved through the area, opening fire on residents and community members at multiple locations before fleeing the scene in the same vehicle.

Provincial and district detectives, supported by crime intelligence and forensic experts, have been mobilised to investigate the incident and track down the suspects.

"The motive for the attack is currently unknown and forms part of the ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this stage," said police.

Meanwhile, SAPS is calling on anyone with information that may assist with the investigation to contact the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or submit information anonymously via the MySAPS mobile application.