Uganda: Bukomansimbi South MP Warns PDM Officials Against Extortion of Beneficiaries

The Member of Parliament for Bukomansimbi South, Hassan Mukiibi Sserunjogi, has warned Parish Development Model (PDM) SACCO leaders and Parish Chiefs against extorting money from beneficiaries, saying anyone found demanding bribes or illegally deducting funds meant for recipients will face legal action.

The warning was issued during a meeting with newly elected PDM committee leaders from Bukomansimbi South Constituency held at the legislator's home in Budda Village. The meeting aimed to harmonize efforts between local leaders and PDM implementers to ensure that the government's poverty alleviation programme reaches the intended beneficiaries.

According to Mukiibi, his office has received numerous complaints from residents alleging that some PDM officials demand money from applicants before enrolling them into PDM SACCOs, while others reportedly deduct part of the funds allocated to beneficiaries.

"I have received several complaints from residents that some beneficiaries are receiving less money than what the government allocated to them under the PDM programme. Others are allegedly being asked to pay facilitation fees before accessing the funds. I want to make it clear that anyone involved in such practices will be held accountable," Mukiibi said.

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The legislator noted that corruption and mismanagement have undermined the implementation of the PDM programme in parts of Bukomansimbi South, denying many eligible residents the opportunity to benefit.

Mukiibi explained that persistent complaints and allegations of irregularities prompted the replacement of previous PDM committees across the constituency.

He said the newly elected committees have been tasked with restoring transparency, accountability, and public confidence in the programme.

"The previous committees were accused of several irregularities, which is why new leadership was elected. We expect these committees to ensure that PDM funds reach the rightful beneficiaries without interference or illegal deductions," he said.

The MP also revealed plans to engage Parish Chiefs over allegations that some officials have been influencing the management and distribution of PDM funds contrary to established guidelines.

While criticizing corruption among programme implementers, Mukiibi also cautioned beneficiaries against misusing the funds.

He reminded residents that PDM money is a revolving fund designed to support wealth creation and should therefore be invested in productive enterprises rather than personal consumption.

"These funds are not free gifts. Beneficiaries are expected to invest the money in income-generating activities and repay it so that other community members can also benefit. Those who spend the money on non-productive activities defeat the purpose of the programme," he said.

Mukiibi further disclosed that the government has increased funding for the programme, with allocations rising from Shs100 million to Shs200 million per parish in the 2026/2027 financial year.

"The President increased the allocation from Shs100 million to Shs200 million per parish in this financial year. This demonstrates the government's commitment to fighting poverty and improving household incomes," he said.

The MP said his office will continue conducting community sensitization programmes on modern agriculture, livestock farming, and other income-generating activities to help beneficiaries make informed investment decisions.

He emphasized that strengthening monitoring mechanisms remains critical if the programme is to achieve its objective of lifting households out of poverty.

In a move aimed at promoting practical learning, Mukiibi offered his personal farm as a demonstration and training centre for PDM beneficiaries.

The facility will be used to equip residents with skills in agriculture and livestock production before they invest their funds.

"We want beneficiaries to invest in enterprises they understand. That is why I have opened my farm to serve as a training ground where people can learn practical farming skills and wealth creation strategies," he said.

Speaking during the meeting, PDM committee member Twaha Lusiiba appealed to the government to further increase funding allocated to parishes, arguing that the current resources remain insufficient compared to the growing number of eligible beneficiaries.

He also highlighted implementation challenges that continue to affect the programme at the grassroots level.

"Many people are interested in the programme, but the available funds are not enough to meet the demand. Additional funding would enable more households to benefit," Lusiiba said.

Some residents, led by Frank Musooke of Misanvu, commended President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for introducing the PDM programme, saying it has helped many households improve their livelihoods.

However, they urged the government to strengthen oversight mechanisms to ensure the programme operates transparently and benefits deserving residents.

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Bukomansimbi South Constituency comprises 14 parishes, each currently receiving approximately Shs100 million annually under the PDM programme.

Records indicate that since the 2022/2023 financial year, the constituency has received more than Shs3.2 billion for parish revolving funds, with the government releasing about Shs1.4 billion annually to the 14 parishes.

Mukiibi said the substantial investment underscores the need for strict accountability measures to ensure public funds achieve their intended purpose of transforming livelihoods and reducing household poverty.

"The President directed Members of Parliament to closely monitor PDM implementation in their constituencies. As leaders, we have a responsibility to ensure every shilling reaches the intended beneficiaries and contributes to socio-economic transformation," he said.

The meeting ended with renewed commitments from PDM leaders, local officials, and residents to work together in eliminating corruption and improving the effectiveness of one of the government's flagship poverty eradication programmes.