East Africa: Museveni Pushes for Faster EAC Integration, Common Currency, Regional Infrastructure

President Museveni has called for accelerated regional integration within the East African Community (EAC), emphasizing improved infrastructure, stronger trade cooperation, and faster implementation of a common currency to boost economic growth across the region.

Museveni made the remarks during a meeting with EAC Secretary-General, Stephen Patrick Mbundi, and his delegation at State Lodge, Nakasero. The meeting was also attended by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga.

Discussions focused on trade facilitation, infrastructure development, health, financing, staffing challenges within EAC institutions, and the broader regional integration agenda.

Museveni, who currently chairs the East African Community, emphasized the need for stronger cooperation among member states and effective implementation of programs aimed at improving the livelihoods of East Africans.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He challenged the East African Business Council to support the growth of the regional market rather than engage in practices that undermine integration.

"We should engage in a structural way and tell them to stop misusing member states to distort the growth of the East African market," Museveni said.

The President reiterated his support for integrated regional transport infrastructure, particularly the rationalization of transport systems to improve efficiency and reduce costs. He argued that railways should handle heavy cargo and petroleum products while roads remain primarily for passenger traffic and lighter cargo.

"Railway transport should carry heavy goods and petroleum products, while roads remain for passengers and light cargo," he said.

Museveni directed transport authorities and EAC officials to work together to develop practical solutions for regional transport connectivity.

He also welcomed a proposal by the EAC Secretariat requiring non-member countries exporting goods into the East African market to contribute financially to the Community, describing the idea as innovative and worth considering.

"These people who are selling things from here, why don't they contribute? It's a very good idea," he noted.

Kadaga said the EAC leadership carries a significant responsibility under Museveni's chairmanship, describing him as one of Africa's leading advocates of regional integration.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda East Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She expressed optimism that progress could be made on the remaining pillars of integration, particularly political integration and the East African Monetary Union.

A major highlight of the meeting was discussion of the proposed East African Monetary Union. Secretary-General Mbundi urged Museveni to engage regional central bank governors to accelerate the establishment of a common currency.

According to Mbundi, exchange rate fluctuations continue to affect businesses and citizens across the region.

"Our citizens are really suffering because of fluctuations in currency. It is a big hindrance to business," he said.

Mbundi proposed a phased approach to implementing the common currency, suggesting that countries meeting the required convergence criteria should proceed first, with others joining later.

"Eight countries cannot converge at the same time. If we could start with three or four countries, then the others can join later," he said.

He also pledged to steer the Community toward its integration goals after receiving unanimous endorsement from the EAC Summit as Secretary-General.

Among his priorities, Mbundi highlighted climate resilience, food security and renewable energy development. He said the Secretariat would promote climate-smart agriculture, reduce post-harvest losses, improve water resource management in the Lake Victoria Basin, and expand access to clean energy across the region.

The meeting was also attended by State Minister for East African Community Affairs, James Magode Ikuya, and officials from the EAC Secretariat.